FourThought Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,302,610,000 after buying an additional 518,833 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 355.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 660,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,976,000 after acquiring an additional 515,713 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth $175,912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth $119,408,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $117,879,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $556.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $562.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.90.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

