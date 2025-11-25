Songbird (SGB) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Songbird has a market cap of $48.83 million and approximately $193.37 thousand worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Songbird Token Profile
Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,056,247,326 tokens. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog.
Buying and Selling Songbird
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.
