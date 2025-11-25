Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.21.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

