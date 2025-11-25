AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Position Increased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $229.61 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.78. The stock has a market cap of $405.81 billion, a PE ratio of 109.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

