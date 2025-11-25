Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,650.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STWD

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.