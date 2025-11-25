Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 940,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.7%

Caterpillar stock opened at $560.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $596.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.34.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. This represents a 55.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total value of $686,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,047.06. The trade was a 47.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. HSBC raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.32.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

