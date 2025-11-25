Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

AEO stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 9,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $163,026.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 54,950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $996,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,880.98. This represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 138,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,570,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $122,820,000 after buying an additional 346,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,649,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 320,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 920.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,497,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,455,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 946,904 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $38,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

