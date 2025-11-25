Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 75,081 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13,640.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,135.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.4% in the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,318,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.77.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $147.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $184.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

