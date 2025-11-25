Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $232,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,300 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,525,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,606 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,989,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 200.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $100.59.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $9,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $528,978.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 62,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,391.78. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 443,111 shares of company stock worth $36,793,439. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PSTG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $92.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.