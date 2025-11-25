RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,151 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $275.71 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $308.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.56%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.29.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

