BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD)

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 163.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Exodus Movement in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Exodus Movement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Exodus Movement from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exodus Movement has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Exodus Movement Price Performance

EXOD stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. Exodus Movement has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $117.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $445.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.12.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter. Exodus Movement had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 27.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exodus Movement will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exodus Movement by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 336,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Exodus Movement by 46.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exodus Movement by 47.5% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 34,882 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exodus Movement by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000.

Exodus Movement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

