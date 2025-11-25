RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,045 shares during the period. Xylem comprises about 2.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Xylem by 13.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,183,000 after acquiring an additional 663,191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $20,361,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Xylem by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $142.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $154.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

