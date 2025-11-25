Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OCUL. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. Research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Peter Kaiser sold 9,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $106,472.59. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,673.20. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Anderman sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $137,368.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 87,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,589.12. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,353 shares of company stock valued at $373,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

