Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA Holdings Lowered by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235,664 shares during the period. Granite Construction accounts for 2.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $22,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. CWM LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 26.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Price Performance

NYSE GVA opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.14. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Celeste Beeks Mastin sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $801,221.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,977.38. This trade represents a 42.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $223,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,699.60. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,535 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GVA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Construction presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

