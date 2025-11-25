Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Issues Earnings Results

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $17.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of ANCTF opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

