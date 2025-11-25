JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND Holdings Raised by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $54.87.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

