Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brickability Group had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

LON BRCK opened at GBX 51.97 on Tuesday. Brickability Group has a 52 week low of GBX 50.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 71.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17. The firm has a market cap of £167.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Brickability Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 106 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 106.

Brickability Group Plc is a leading distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry. The business comprises four divisions: Bricks and Building Materials, Contracting, Distribution, and Strategic Importing. With an agile, de-centralised, capital-light business model, supported by a strong balance sheet, Brickability leverages the skills of its people company-wide to effectively service the complex and evolving needs of the construction industry.

Incorporated in 1985, the Group has grown organically through product diversification and geographic expansion, as well as through the acquisition of specialist businesses that support its long-term strategy for growth.

