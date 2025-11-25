Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Announces Earnings Results

Intercede Group (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Intercede Group had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 55.13%.

Intercede Group Stock Performance

LON:IGP opened at GBX 128 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 165.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.36. Intercede Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120.25 and a twelve month high of GBX 204. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Insider Activity

In other Intercede Group news, insider Nitil Patel bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 per share, with a total value of £3,978. Also, insider Royston Hoggarth purchased 128,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 per share, with a total value of £199,992. 46.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

