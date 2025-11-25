BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.35. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $409.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Blue Bird has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $385,163.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,983.54. This trade represents a 14.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $767,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,009.32. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 10,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blue Bird by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

