Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.200-10.500 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $164.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $487,824.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,601.70. This represents a 40.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $348,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

