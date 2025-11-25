Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.47% from the company’s current price.

TOI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

TOI opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The stock has a market cap of $299.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.07. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 1,527.21%. Oncology Institute has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, Director Mark L. Pacala sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 174,971 shares in the company, valued at $699,884. This trade represents a 22.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Growth I. L.P. M33 sold 6,018,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $18,596,139.12. Following the sale, the director owned 7,932,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,511,082.01. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,750,000 shares of company stock worth $20,903,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

