Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 19,387.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,935 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $111,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,271,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $187.20 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

