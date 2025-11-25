Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 8,219 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 199,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 215,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 40,523 shares in the last quarter.

JPIE opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

