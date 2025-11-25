Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,676 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unified Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total value of $577,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,073.60. The trade was a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,368.68. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,369 shares of company stock worth $3,920,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $287.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.67. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $311.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

