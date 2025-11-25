Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 27,615.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,587 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $104,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $316.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.63. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $337.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

