Analysts Set Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Target Price at $78.67

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.6667.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 63.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.4%

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 139.17%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

