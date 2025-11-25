Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 20,647 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $80,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 376,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,921,000 after buying an additional 77,066 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ventas by 1,042.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 386,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,064,000 after buying an additional 353,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its stake in Ventas by 537.6% in the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 113,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 95,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Ventas Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 151.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $23,553,233.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $85,056,396.80. This trade represents a 21.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,924 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 112,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,300. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 698,912 shares of company stock valued at $51,454,499. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

