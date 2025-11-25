Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $73,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.75 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.39%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

