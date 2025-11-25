Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Howmet Aerospace stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $200.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.32. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $211.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 664,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,964,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,206,000 after purchasing an additional 278,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,221,000 after purchasing an additional 719,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.93.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

