NDVR Inc. Acquires 1,184 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 103.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 0.5% of NDVR Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5%

COF opened at $208.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.36 and a 200 day moving average of $211.92.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 135.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $21,169,993.26. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.