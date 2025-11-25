M&G PLC Sells 213,191 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

M&G PLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 213,191 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of M&G PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. M&G PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $395,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.65.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $318.58 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $319.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

