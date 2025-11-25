Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,618,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181,138 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $106,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,228,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,996,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122,135 shares during the period. M&G PLC grew its position in Amcor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 85,596,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 55.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,845,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,714 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,149,000 after buying an additional 2,889,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

