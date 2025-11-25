Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,214,000 after buying an additional 1,216,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,125,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,644,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $46,441,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,099,000 after acquiring an additional 117,796 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the sale, the director owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,563.04. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $145.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.87. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $133.40 and a 12-month high of $359.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $231.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.93.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

