Kimelman & Baird LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Kimelman & Baird LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.4% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $188.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $228.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

