Kimelman & Baird LLC Purchases 132,790 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Kimelman & Baird LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2,141.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,790 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% during the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $103.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

