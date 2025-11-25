Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1%

BSX stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.