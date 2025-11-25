NDVR Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,207 Jabil, Inc. $JBL

NDVR Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 45.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,993,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,487.63. This trade represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $1,299,604.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,642.04. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $196.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $237.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

