Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hasbro stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HAS opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,958.48. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAS

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

