Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CACI International stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $610.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $544.16 and a 200-day moving average of $496.76. CACI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $618.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.65. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.130-28.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,536 shares in the company, valued at $50,038,971.52. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 110.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in CACI International by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CACI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CACI International from $535.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CACI International from $600.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $567.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

