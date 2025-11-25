Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Textron stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Textron alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

Institutional Trading of Textron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Textron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,220,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $779,205,000 after buying an additional 212,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Textron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,270,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 140,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,257,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,327,000 after acquiring an additional 66,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Textron by 7.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,153,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,470,000 after acquiring an additional 279,237 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.