Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sony stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

NYSE SONY opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sony Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 19.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,878,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280,542 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,631,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sony by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,049,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,028 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sony by 7,377.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,905,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nomura raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nomura Securities upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

