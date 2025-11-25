Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Science Applications International stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.88.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

