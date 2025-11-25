Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Getty Realty stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Getty Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 34.76%.The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.19 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.430 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 3,996.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Getty Realty by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Getty Realty Company Profile

