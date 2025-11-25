SPACE ID Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $97.39 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $97.39 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,077,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,197,633,348 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,077,793.02813888 with 1,210,966,683.36147222 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.0809417 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $5,726,247.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

