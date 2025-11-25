Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Roivant Sciences stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

ROIV opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $26,299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,047,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,105,517.21. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 539,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $11,068,221.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,653,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,238,535.56. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,483,561 shares of company stock worth $143,557,750. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROIV. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

