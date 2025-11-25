Frax Share (FXS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.69 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $76.68 million and $6.69 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,032,345 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.com. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frax Share is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (prev. FXS) (FRAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax (prev. FXS) has a current supply of 99,681,495.59113361 with 88,027,426.34042619 in circulation. The last known price of Frax (prev. FXS) is 0.8755435 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $6,526,534.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frax.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.