Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $318.47 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $319.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.82.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,952 shares of company stock worth $58,896,009. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

