Gigachad (GIGA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.37 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Gigachad token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Gigachad has a total market cap of $50.18 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gigachad alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad was first traded on January 2nd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.0051442 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $3,611,500.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gigachad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gigachad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.