Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives C$3.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Transat A.T. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Transat A.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th.

TRZ opened at C$2.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.44. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

