Celestia (TIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $88.22 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market cap of $88.22 million and $76.26 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,155,636,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,155,636,305.45139 with 845,891,975.969042 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 0.63819167 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $75,963,766.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

